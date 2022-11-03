Mbappe breaks Messi record as PSG star brings up 40th Champions League goal

Kylian Mbappe surpassed his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Lionel Messi after scoring his 40th Champions League goal against Juventus.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French international scored a stunning long-range goal to open the scoring in their encounter against Juventus, which PSG went on to win 2-1. Mbappe's solo effort was his 40th strike in the Champions League, and he is now the youngest player to reach that mark at 23 years and 316 days, beating the record Lionel Messi set when he was 24 years and 130 days old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe had earlier broken the record of the youngest player to score 15, 20, 25 and 30 Champions League goals, overtaking Messi each time. However, Manchester City's Erling Haaland has since reached those milestones quicker than Mbappe and is currently just nine goals behind his haul of 40 with 19 months in hand on him.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE & MESSI? Both players will be in action at the weekend when PSG go up against Lorient in Ligue 1.