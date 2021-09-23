Frederic Antonetti is a big fan of the World Cup-winning forward, but feels some of his on-pitch antics let him down

Kylian Mbappe has been warned that he "needs to behave better if he wants to be loved", with Metz coach Frederic Antonetti looking for the Paris Saint-Germain forward to back up his ability by being "more humble".

At 22 years of age, the star of a World Cup winner at Parc des Princes continues to rise, with a stunning return of 136 goals recorded through 178 appearances for PSG.

Mbappe drew a blank on his most recent outing, though, and incurred the wrath of rival players and coaches when celebrating Achraf Hakimi's dramatic winner in a 2-1 victory over Metz by goading opposition goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja. Check out the video of the incident below!

What has been said?

Antonetti was among those left less than impressed by Mbappe's antics, with the Metz boss telling reporters afterwards of a talented performer: "Kylian Mbappe needs to behave better if he wants to be loved.

"I love this player, he is very, very strong but he'd benefit from having a more humble side."

Will Mbappe be sticking around at PSG?

PSG have not been at their best so far this season, but they still top the Ligue 1 table with a 100 per cent record through seven games.

Mauricio Pochettino is the man charged with the task of finding the right formula for a star-studded outfit - particularly in the final third.

Mbappe forms part of those plans, along with Neymar and Lionel Messi, but serious questions remain in the French capital.

A superstar trio have failed to sparkle when named in the same XI, with the likes of Hakimi and Mauro Icardi having to provide inspiration in the club's last two outings.

Uncertainty also continues to reign when it comes to Mbappe's long-term future at Parc des Princes, with one of world football's hottest prospects now into the final year of his contract.

A move to Real Madrid has been mooted for some time, with the Blancos bidding for his services again over the summer, but PSG remain determined to tie a prized asset to fresh terms.

