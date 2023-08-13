'No doubt' - Mauricio Pochettino expecting high-scoring season from Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea

Chelsea haven't exactly had the best luck when it comes to strikers, however, Maurico Pochettino expect Nicolas Jackson to break the curse.

Pochettino praises Jackson

Expects striker to shine

Chelsea to play Liverpool on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker curse has plagued Chelsea for the longest time with a number of high-profile failures at Stamford Bridge, from Fernando Torres to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. However, new Blues manager, Pochettino expects Jackson to have a high-scoring season. The Senegalese international joined the club from Villarreal for €35 million (£30m/$38m).

WHAT THEY SAID: Pochettino said: "He is a young player but he has the quality to be here and score goals. We are enjoying the way he is working. He is working hard. You saw some games where he showed his quality. Yes, of course, La Liga is different to the Premier League but it was good to play the Summer Series in America because it was a test against English teams. It was really, really good for us."

He added: "We have no doubt that he is going to score goals and his adaptation is going to be really good. It is not only his quality but his character. He has great character, his personality is strong and for sure he will do well here. He is not scared of anything, he is so brave and is physical and fast."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jackson had a wonderful season in La Liga with the Yellow Submarine scoring 13 goals and garnering five assists last season. Jackson will now harbour the responsibility to score at Chelsea after Christopher Nkunku picked up an injury in pre-season and is set to be out for months.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The striker will spearhead the attack on Sunday at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea plays host to Liverpool at 4:30 pm British Standard Time (BST).