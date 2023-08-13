It's not fair! Mauricio Pochettino argues Chelsea deserved to win after his reign starts with draw against Liverpool

Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino believes his team should have collected all three points from their Premier League draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

Chelsea and Liverpool drew 1-1 on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Pochettino era at Stamford Bridge began with an entertaining 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Liverpool on Sunday. A debut goal from Axel Disasi cancelled out Luis Diaz's opener, although both sides had another goal each ruled out for offside.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Match of the Day at full-time, Pochettino said: "I don't believe it is [fair]. I think we deserved a little bit more overall. We feel pleased, but at the same time disappointed because we wanted to win and we deserved to win, but it is only the beginning."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This campaign promises to be another of transition for Chelsea, although they looked much better than they did under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR POCHETTINO AND CHELSEA? A draw against Jurgen Klopp's side is certainly something Pochettino and his players can build upon. Next up is a trip to West Ham before a home match against Premier League new-boys Luton.