Matildas breakout World Cup star Clare Hunt signs for Paris Saint-Germain

Australian center-back, Clare Hunt, joins Paris Saint-Germain after impressive World Cup campaign this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG confirmed the signing of Australian center-back Hunt from Western Sydney Wanderers. The New South Wales-born center-back joins her Australia teammate Ellie Carpenter in the French league, becoming the eighth signing for the Parisians this window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hunt was an integral part of Matildas' World Cup campaign which saw them finish in fourth place. The 24-year-old featured in all seven games for the Green and Gold. The player has played all her club football in Australia turning out for Canberra United and Western Sydney Wanderers.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Parisian club is set to start their league campaign with a game against Bordeaux on 17th September.