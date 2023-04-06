The Masters: Where to watch online, TV channels, live streams & tee times

Catch the world's best golfers as they go head-to-head over four rounds at Augusta National in pursuit of the coveted green jacket

The first major championship of the 2023 golf calendar is here, with The Masters Tournament set to tee off this week.

The storied event, one of the sport's four biggest prizes when it comes to prestige, takes place for the 87th time at its permanent home of Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler returns to the greens where he kick-started his ascendancy to world number one last year, and has high hopes of becoming the first player to defend the coveted green jacket in over two decades.

But the American will be expecting stiff competition across the board, not least from Rory Rory McIlroy after the Northern Irishman finished second by three strokes in 2022.

Others looking to make an impression are five-time winner Tiger Woods, chasing a record-matching sixth success in Augusta, alongside previous winners Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Danny Willett.

Amid the ongoing civil war between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf breakaway, several of the sport's biggest defectors, such as Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Cameron Smith, will also take to the tee after the Masters refused to alter its invitation criteria.

When does The Masters start & finish?

Following three days of practice around Augusta National, The Masters officially starts on Thursday 6 April, and runs through Sunday 9 April.

All players due to partake will play two rounds of the course, one on Thursday and another on Friday 7 April, before the field is cut down to half.

The remaining players then complete two further rounds on Saturday 8 April and Sunday, carrying their scores across from earlier in the week.

Where to watch The Masters on TV & live stream

The Masters will be shown across multiple TV channels in the US, with ESPN hosting coverage on Thursday and Friday, and CBS taking charge on Saturday and Sunday.

▶ Watch The Masters 2023 on ESPN in the US

▶ Watch The Masters 2023 on CBS in the US

In the UK, Sky Sports Golf will provide coverage throughout all four days, with Sky Sports Main Event also providing additional broadcast options for certain periods.

▶ Watch The Masters 2023 on Sky in the UK

There is a strict global broadcast window in place at Augusta, however, which means live coverage will only begin each day at 15.00 EDT / 12.00 PST / 20.00 BST.

Full coverage, however, is available to stream through the Masters’ official website and/or The Masters App, at least for stateside audiences.

The Masters 2023 tee times

Who is the favourite to win The Masters?

Heading into the first round at Augusta National, defending champion and world number one Scheffler is tied with world number two and four-time major winner McIlroy with bookmakers when it comes to the eventual victor.

They are closely followed by world number three and 2021 US Open winner Jon Rahm, with the Spaniard fancied to translate his trio of PGA Tour victories this year into further success.

2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth and world number four Patrick Cantlay wrap up the top five expected to flourish this week.

Who won The Masters last year?

Scheffler claimed his first major during the 2022 Masters Tournament, just two months on from claiming a maiden PGA Tour win at the WM Phoenix Open.

The American held a record-tying five-stroke lead at the cut, and ultimately cruised to victory with a 10-under par score.

McIlroy proved to be his nearest competitor in the end, but the Northern Irishman’s own success story came from carding a superb eight-under par final round to finish second after a previously tough weekend.