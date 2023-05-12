Massimiliano Allegri hails ‘extraordinary’ Paul Pogba after impressive Juventus cameo against Sevilla in Europa League semi-final

Paul Pogba was hailed by Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri after his impressive cameo against Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final.

Juventus held by Sevilla

Pogba came off the bench

Assisted Juve's crucial equaliser

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bianconeri will head to Spain next week on level terms for the second leg of the Europa League semi-final after Pogba set up Federico Gatti for a vital equaliser in the 97th minute of the match on Thursday evening at the Allianz Stadium. The French midfielder was introduced in the 70th minute to replace Angel di Maria, and he made the most of the opportunity with his varied passing skills that tilted the game in his team's favour. Allegri was overjoyed to watch Pogba play a decisive role but informed that the 2018 World Cup winner is not yet in optimal condition to start a match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When games are in the opposition half, he is in an extraordinary player. If he was in optimal condition, of course I would have him in the starting XI every game. He gave a very important contribution this evening," the manager stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Juventus were chasing the game after conceding in the 26th minute via Youssef En-Nesyri, Allegri felt that his troops did enough to deserve a draw.

"Up until the goal, my team had moved the ball well, but when we got up there, it all seemed too easy and we made far too many mistakes," he continued.

"On the counter-attack, we were caught out because we didn’t track back and left gaps, also risking a second in similar circumstances. The lads did well to fight back and get a deserved draw that leaves everything to play for in the second leg."

WHAT NEXT? Juventus have a Serie A fixture against Cremonese to deal with on Sunday before they travel to Sevilla for the second leg of the Europa League semi-final on Thursday.