Masked rapper Dide - who claims to be Premier League footballer - explains anonymity and drops big hint about his possible identity

WHAT HAPPENED? Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, Michail Antonio and Wilfried Zaha are just some of the names touted to be the grime artist. His debut single, 'Thrill', boasts over 5 million listens on Spotify and in a recent interview, he may have let slip a significant clue as to his true identity.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking about his favourite and least favourite Premier League dressing rooms, Dide called out Luton's as the worst - meaning he could only play for Burnley, Tottenham, West Ham or Wolves if he truly is a top-flight player, as they are the only teams to have played at Kenilworth Road so far in 2023-24.

"Everyone's entitled to their own opinion," Dide told Sky News. "Obviously we made the decision [to be anonymous] and we ran with it. It kind of organically happened. Nothing was really thought out to trick people... The main thing for me is the music rather than the football player. I guess fans and the public ran with all these different opinions, which is cool. But it was definitely not a marketing trick."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having gathered speculation far and wide across social media, others have begun to look a little deeper at the rapper's body ink. A small diamond tattoo on his arm has been likened to the one flaunted by Sheyi Ojo, who is currently on loan at K.V. Kortrijk from Championship side Cardiff City.

WHAT NEXT FOR DIDE? It remains to be seen whether the identity of 'Dide' will ever be revealed, with the conversation and speculation continuing to build as his profile in the music industry grows.