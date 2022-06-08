Martinez: When Messi speaks, even Argentina's president has to shut up!

The Aston Villa goalkeeper says he gets "shivers" when the PSG star speaks

Argentinian goalkeeper Emi Martinez says that, when Lionel Messi talks, even the president of Argentina has to stay quiet and listen as he detailed the Paris Saint-Germain star's speech on the day of the country's Copa America triumph.

Messi and Argentina claimed the South American trophy last summer, giving the ex-Barcelona star his first senior international trophy for his country.

On that day, Messi led the team with a rallying cry, with Martinez admitting that it gave everyone involved goosebumps.

What did Martinez say about Messi?

"He made a speech saying this was going to be his last one and that he was going to give it his all," the Aston Villa goalkeeper told Prime Video. "I was like, little shivers, to Messi talking.

"Everyone shuts up. They're all like that, whoever it is: manager, President of Argentina, whoever is there. They just shut up."

Messi's international record

Messi has featured a total of 162 times for his national team, scoring 86 goals. He's Argentina's national record for appearances and is also the team's all-time leading goalscorer.

The 2021 Copa America, though, was his first international trophy, with him winning the Golden Ball, Golden Boot and, ultimately, the Ballon d'Or.

Messi, who turns 35 later this month, will lead Argentina against Saudi Arabaia, Mexico and Poland in their group at the World Cup later this year.

