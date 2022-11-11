Martinelli responds to claim ‘nobody knows who he is’ after controversial Brazil World Cup call-up

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli accepts that questions will be asked of his World Cup call-up after being told “nobody knows who he is” in Brazil.

Gunners star selected for Qatar

Picked ahead of Gabigol

Determined to prove his worth

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Selecao star Neto has claimed that the 21-year-old’s inclusion in Tite’s plans for Qatar 2022 is “a joke” and a “lack of respect for football”, with Copa Libertadores winner Gabigol – who has 29 goals to his name this season – among those to have been overlooked. Martinelli has been catching the eye in England, though, with a Gunners side that sits at the top of the Premier League table and is eager to silence any of his doubters out on the field.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN Brasil after seeing questions asked of his selection, Martinelli said: “I think this is normal. Some people in Brazil don't know me and it's also normal to say that other players deserved to be there. But I'm pretty cool about it. I think this is normal. I know what I'm doing at my club, I know my ability and I know what I can do. And you can be sure that I will do my best for the Brazilian team, in whatever I can help the team I will help. It will be a great experience for me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have a number of players heading to a global showpiece in the Middle East, with Gabriel Jesus another of those in the Brazil ranks while the likes of Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White have made the England squad. Martinelli added: “It's good for Arsenal to have players in the World Cup. And everyone was very happy, we are a very united team. There was also the call-up of Bukayo, Aaron, Ben, so we are happy for each other. We know that we are at the top of the Premier League, but this is just the beginning, and that we still have a lot of work to do.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal have one more fixture to take in before attention turns to the World Cup finals, with Mikel Arteta’s side due to face Wolves at Molineux on Saturday evening.