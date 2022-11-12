News Matches
Martin O'Neill reveals beard & dog key to getting Roy Keane selfie after viral NFL moment

Ewan Gennery
11:37 GMT 12/11/2022
Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane.
Martin O'Neill has revealed how best to get a selfie with surly Manchester United legend Roy Keane, and it involves his facial hair and a dog.
WHAT HAPPENED? Keane was caught turning away a selfie at an NFL game recently. The fan thought he'd try his chances with the Irishman, but was ordered away from Keane, exiting the scene pretty quickly after being told no.

O'Neill has now advised people on how they might be best positioned to secure a selfie with the stern Irishman, and it involves his facial hair...

WHAT IS ROY KEANE SELFIE SECRET? Appearing on The Late Late Show, O'Neill told host Ryan Tubridy: "First of all when I think about Roy, if he's wearing the beard, which does not suit him, trouble's brewing.

"If he's clean shaven I can kind of relax a bit. I can see it coming and you want to warn the people coming up, 'please don't go there'.

"But the one piece of advice I will give to anybody is If you want to have a selfie with Roy, buy a dog.

"He will stop for anybody who has a dog. He will have selfies and he will bring them for tea. Buy a dog - that's the most important."

Next time you go looking for a selfie with Keane, you know what to do.

