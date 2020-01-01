'You don't know which Martial will turn up' - Solskjaer should drop Frenchman for Cavani, says ex-Man Utd star Parker

A man who won two Premier League titles with the Red Devils would like to see the Uruguayan forward handed regular starts at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should drop Anthony Martial for Edinson Cavani according to ex- star Paul Parker, who says you never know which version of the French forward is "going to turn up" in matches.

The 2019-20 campaign was Martial's best yet at Old Trafford, as he managed to break the 20-goal mark for the first time since joining United from in 2015.

The 25-year-old has been unable to carry that form into their latest campaign, and his position in Solskjaer's starting XI has been called into question.

Martial has only managed four goals in 16 appearances across all competitions so far this term, the same as summer signing Cavani who has played three games less and been mainly used as a substitute.

Parker thinks the ex- marksman deserves to play ahead of the Red Devils' current No.9, as he believes the 33-year-old is the best natural centre-forward the club have had since Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I’m sceptical about some of the players he [Solskjaer] is leaving on the touchline,” the former United full-back told talkSPORT. “It does worry me that you’re leaving good players on the touchline who you need to get in, get playing consistently and get the best from them.

“Edinson Cavani is one of them. The one thing United have been lacking for quite a few years now is a consistent centre-forward, somebody who knows how to play in that position with their runs, holding up the ball, playing little one-twos and movement in behind.

“United haven’t had that; the only one they’ve had of any note since Sir Alex retired was Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“All Ole is trying to do at the moment is get some consistency in their game, and if players like Cavani – with the levels they have played at – are playing then maybe they will.”

Parker also feels Martial is an unreliable candidate to fill a role on the right-wing in Solskjaer's line up, and he is not sure Mason Greenwood is up to the task either after the teenager's recent scoring dip.

“Marcus Rashford is always going to be in the team on the left-hand side, but the right-hand side is up there for auction at this moment in time," he added.

“People will say young Mason Greenwood, but I still wonder is there going to be enough from him? Everyone will say that he’s young, but you’re only young for a short number of years at Man United before you’re going to have to start showing consistency, and he hasn’t really done that yet.

“You could play Martial there, and he could play anywhere across that forward line, but you never know what Martial is going to turn up for you?

“You’re not getting any show or form and he doesn’t put any consistent runs of performances together.”