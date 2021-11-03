Marsch: It seemed like the referee wanted Neymar's autograph!

RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch has accused referee Andreas Ekberg of wanting an autograph from PSG star Neymar after the two sides drew 2-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Marsch was shown a yellow card in the first half of the match for vociferously protesting Ekberg's decisions.

Leipzig took an early lead in the match before PSG hit back with two goals from Gini Wijnaldum. Dominik Szoboszlai scored a stoppage-time penalty to give the German side a share of the spoils.

What was said?

“I have the impression that referees decide in favour of the big teams instead of the small ones," Marsch said at his post-game press conference.

"It’s hard to get respect from the refs. It seemed as if the referee wanted to get an autograph from Neymar!"

Leipzig hit and miss from the spot

After Christopher Nkunku gave Leipzig an early lead, they had a chance to double their advantage from the penalty spot after Danilo fouled Andre Silva in the box.

Silva stepped up but saw his penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma. Marsch said he left it up to Silva and Emil Forsberg to decide who would take the spot kick.

“I usually decide two names before the match," Marsch added, "This time I chose Forsberg and Silva. I said that Emil can decide.

"Silva seemed confident but missed unfortunately. But Donnarumma is also one of the best goalkeepers in the world."

Szoboszlai had no such trouble with his late spot kick and revealed a conversation he had with Neymar prior to taking his penalty.

"He asked me: 'Are you going to score?'" Szoboszlai said of the PSG star.

"I said, 'Yes.' He said, 'Are you sure?' I told him: ‘I never miss!'"

