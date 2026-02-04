How to buy Mariah Carey Saadiyat Nights 2026 tickets: Abu Dhabi dates, prices, & more

Prepare for an enchanting evening as Mariah Carey returns to the capital for the third edition of Saadiyat Nights.

On Saturday, February 7, the legendary pop icon will take the stage at Saadiyat Island’s stunning open-air venue for a night of record-breaking hits and vocal mastery.

Let GOAL guide you through everything you need to know to secure your spot. From seating categories to trusted resale options, we’ve got all the insights you need to join the celebration.

When is Mariah Carey at Saadiyat Nights 2026 in Abu Dhabi?

Date & Time Location Tickets Saturday, Feb 7, 2026, 5 PM Saadiyat Island (Open Air), Abu Dhabi Tickets

Where to buy Mariah Carey Abu Dhabi tickets?

Securing your tickets for Mariah Carey involves navigating the official primary vendor and reputable secondary platforms for sold-out sections.

Tickets were initially released through Ticketmaster AE, the official partner for Saadiyat Nights. Secondary Ticket Retailers: For those looking for specific seating tiers that may be sold out or last-minute opportunities, reputable platforms like StubHub and local secondary ticket retailers like 7tickets offer verified listings. On these platforms, prices for this high-demand event can start around AED 300 and scale based on proximity to the stage.

Resale platforms can be a lifesaver for high-demand shows like Mariah Carey. Platforms such as StubHub and 7tickets offer buyer guarantees, ensuring your tickets are valid for entry. While prices can sometimes exceed the original face value due to the "diva" demand, they also provide a secure way to access the event once the initial Ticketmaster batches are exhausted.

How much are Mariah Carey Saadiyat Nights tickets?

The Saadiyat Nights venue offers various tiers to ensure every fan finds the right experience. Prices vary significantly based on the category:

Bronze & Silver Tiers: These entry-level options typically start between AED 295 and AED 595 , offering a fantastic view of the open-air stage.

These entry-level options typically start between and , offering a fantastic view of the open-air stage. Gold & Platinum: For those wanting a closer look at the "Emotions" singer, mid-to-high range seating can range from AED 900 to AED 1,500 .

For those wanting a closer look at the "Emotions" singer, mid-to-high range seating can range from to . Diamond & VIP Packages: Premium tickets often exceed AED 2,000, providing the most exclusive views and potential hospitality benefits.

Resale prices on secondary markets like StubHub and 7tickets fluctuate based on demand. Always compare multiple platforms to ensure you are getting a fair market deal for your desired tier.

What to expect at Saadiyat Nights 2026?

Saadiyat Nights has quickly become the UAE’s premier cultural concert series, hosting global legends against the artistic backdrop of Saadiyat Island. Mariah Carey joins a 2026 lineup that includes heavyweights like Bryan Adams, John Mayer, and Ricky Martin.

This highly anticipated performance marks Mariah's return to the UAE after her celebrated 2024 appearance. Following the global success of her recent "Celebration of Mimi" residency and tour dates, fans across the Middle East are buzzing to witness the artist with 19 Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles live in an intimate, star-studded setting.

Expect a setlist spanning three decades of chart-topping brilliance, from the whistle-note magic of "Emotions" and "Vision of Love" to R&B anthems like "We Belong Together" and "Always Be My Baby." The venue’s open-air design is perfectly suited for Mariah's powerful vocals, offering a sophisticated and atmospheric concert experience under the Abu Dhabi stars.