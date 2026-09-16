Enzo Maresca has reminded Howard Webb, head of the referees' committee in the English league, of a controversial incident dating back more than three years. The Manchester City manager insists his club are still waiting for an apology over a goal awarded to Manchester United in a previous derby.

His remarks came after the storm over Erling Haaland's winning goal for Manchester United in Sunday's derby at Old Trafford. The professional referees' committee acknowledged an error by the video assistant referee technology in allowing the goal to stand, despite Enzo Fernandez being in a clear offside position.

The committee offered Manchester United an official apology for the error.

An apology that never came

Back in January 2023, Maresca was part of Pep Guardiola's backroom staff for a derby between the two sides that produced its own refereeing incident. It sparked widespread controversy.

Bruno Fernandes scored the equaliser for Manchester United despite Marcus Rashford being offside as he moved and blocked the ball from City's defence. City went on to complete a historic treble that season.

Speaking in remarks highlighted by "The Sun", Maresca said: "Three years ago, when I was here, exactly the same thing happened against Manchester United. We lost the derby there."

He added: "The goal was not a valid goal, if you remember."

Turning sarcastic, he continued: "And honestly, no one apologised to us. We are still waiting for an apology over that goal."

He then summed up his stance on refereeing errors: "Sometimes things go in your favour, and sometimes they go against you. This is football."

Maresca defends the refereeing

For the Manchester City manager, the row over the goal overshadowed what he called an exceptional performance from his team, who played around 75 minutes with ten men.

He said: "Talking about one incident or one moment after a match in which we played 75 minutes with ten men is rather unfortunate. The performance was outstanding."

The professional referees' committee had already decided to remove video assistant referee Matt Donohue and his assistant Blake Antrobus from this weekend's English league matches on the back of the derby errors.

Maresca, though, defended the video technology team: "It is not easy for the video assistant referee or for the people in front of the screen, because they have to make the decision within 10 or 20 seconds."

He added: "Sometimes they make mistakes, and I make mistakes, and the players make mistakes too. I think this is part of our job."

Foden's sending off

The disputed goal was not the only refereeing flashpoint in the derby. Phil Foden saw red in the first half for kicking Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

City chose not to appeal the sending off, meaning Foden will miss the next three matches, including Thursday's Norwich City fixture in the English League Cup.

Maresca revealed the player's state after the incident: "He was very sad and upset in the dressing room at half-time, because he knew that what he did was not right, but after the match he was more relaxed and happy."

He added: "On Monday he was in very good shape. Phil knows that his reaction was not good, but it is over now and we have to move forward."

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