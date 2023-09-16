WATCH: Thrilling from Marcus Thuram! Inter striker scores stunner against Milan in Derby della Madonnina

The French forward received the ball outside the edge of the box, shimmied a defender and curled an effort with his right foot into the top corner.

Thuram scores sensational goal

First Serie A strike

Blistering counter-attack

WHAT HAPPENED? Lautaro Martinez fed Denzel Dumfries down the right flank, and the Dutch defender slid the ball to the opposite side of the pitch, finding Thuram. The French international then juked a defender, cut in on his favorite right foot and blasted home a curling effort from the edge of the box into the top corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was Thuram's first goal for Inter since his mid-summer arrival on a free transfer from the Bundesliga. What a way to announce your arrival.

WHAT NEXT FOR THURAM? The French striker and Inter make their 2023 UEFA Champions League debut on Wednesday when they travel to take on Real Sociedad.