Marcus Rashford reveals his toughest opponent & who he hates most: Liverpool or Man City

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international signed a new deal with Manchester United until 2028 on the back of an immensely successful season which saw him score 30 goals across all competitions. However, he has admitted that it is often tough for him to get the better of certain defenders, especially his England team-mate Kyle Walker, who won the treble with Manchester City in 2022-23.

WHAT THEY SAID: When quizzed about his toughest opponent by United legend Gary Neville during the 'Quickfire Questions' section of The Overlap, he said: "I would probably say Kyle Walker. His physical capabilities are just unbelievable so it's always a tough day. You have to try and catch him off-guard or in the wrong position, but even then he can recover. I just try and drift into places where he can't drift and he has to pass me on."

Although he was fielded more centrally by Erik ten Hag on several occasions last season, Rashford also admitted that his favourite position is on the left flank.

"Left wing. Although I feel like centre forward you've got less distance to cover to score simple goals, I do prefer left," he explained. "Left is easier to stay in the game, and from when I was young I've always wanted to be involved in the game. That's why I struggle playing centre forward sometimes because of my patience. You might not touch the ball for 20 minutes, and then your first touch might be an opportunity to score. You have to be mentally switched on. I never enjoyed that aspect of it, but as I've got older I've started to enjoy it a little bit more to play up there. The angles of the runs that you make in behind... most of my game is running in behind and trying to stretch defences and give space to some of the other players, and I feel like I run too far inside sometimes and then I'm running backwards to get the ball. Whereas on the left it's more natural, feels more normal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford was also asked which club he dislikes more between Liverpool and City, having enjoyed a number of memorable close battles against the two clubs over the last few years.

"Liverpool. I don't like none of them but I dislike Liverpool more," he said.

WHAT NEXT? Rashford will be back in action for United against Wrexham on Tuesday evening at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.