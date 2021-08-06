Marcus Rashford injury: How long will Man Utd star be out for & which games will he miss?

Goal rounds up what you need to know about how long the Man Utd star will be out for, and when he could make his return

Manchester United have been dealt a massive blow with striker Marcus Rashford set to miss the start of the season as he undergoes shoulder surgery.

The 23-year-old had a busy summer with England at Euro 2020, but the Red Devils will have to begin their club season without him.

Goal has what you need to know about how long Rashford could be out for and what games he is set to miss.

Why is Rashford injured?

Rashford is currently recovering from surgery, having dealt with a muscle tear in his shoulder since November 2020.

The England international had been struggling with various issues for the better part of two years and the shoulder operation should help him in the long-term.

What has been said?

Manchester United confirmed the decision for Rashford to undergo surgery in July, with the statement reading: “Following consultation between Marcus, the manager, club medical staff and specialists, Marcus will undergo surgery imminently to resolve his shoulder injury. He will now focus on his rehabilitation in order to return as soon as possible."

Rashford himself posted on his social media, saying: "To guarantee I can play this game as long as possible I need to listen to my body. Everyone has an opinion but no one knows my body better than me.

"Physically my 100% just wasn't possible [without surgery].

"It's been a hard one but I'm coming back physically and mentally stronger. Thank you for all of the kind messages."

When will Rashford be fit again?

Rashford was meant to return to the club for pre-season training in July after a three-week break after the conclusion of Euro 2020, but he will now miss the start of the season.

Man Utd did not confirm a return date for the forward, but his surgery means that he will likely be out of action until October.

It means he could miss up to seven Premier League games for the Red Devils, but could be fit in time to face rivals Liverpool on October 23 at Old Trafford.

The Champions League and Carabao Cup fixtures have not been announced yet, as appropriate draws still need to take place to determine the schedule, but Rashford is set to miss out on some European group stage action.

Games that Rashford could miss