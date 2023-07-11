Marco Verratti to leave PSG? Atletico Madrid make midfielder their top summer target with Diego Simeone a big fan

Atletico Madrid eyes Marco Verratti as their top summer target, aiming to reinforce their midfield with Diego Simeone's approval.

WHAT HAPPENED: Marco Verratti has been linked with a potential departure from PSG, amid rumours of his growing frustration with the club. While Jose Mourinho's Roma showed interest in bringing him back to Italy, they were unsuccessful in persuading him. Now, Atletico Madrid has made Verratti their top transfer priority, contingent on PSG's willingness to sell. Verratti is currently under contract with PSG until June 2026.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Atletico Madrid's pursuit of Verratti highlights their ambition to strengthen their midfield options. The Italy international's skillset and experience make him an attractive target for the Spanish side. Diego Simeone's admiration for the midfielder further emphasizes the importance of acquiring him as part of their long-term plans.

WHAT NEXT: Atletico Madrid's pursuit of Verratti hinges on PSG's willingness to sell. Negotiations between the clubs will determine if a deal is possible.