Marc Overmars is leaving as sporting director of Antwerp FC with immediate effect. The 53-year-old executive announced it in an extensive farewell letter.

Overmars has worked for The Great Old since 2022, but is stepping down after 4.5 years because of his health. "Dear supporters, for weeks I had been making plans to address you at length after the transfer window. Because there has not been much communication from me to you in recent months," he begins his farewell letter.

"That is why the beginning of September was firmly marked in my diary to speak to you fully about the future. The last seasons of Royal Antwerp have not been easy. And takeover months always unfold somewhat chaotically and stressfully. Once the new story could begin, everyone had to get straight to work. It could not be any other way, because for our club we do not want to lose any time."

Then Overmars delivers the message he would rather not have brought to Antwerp's supporters. "All the fatigue built up over many years and the great deal of stress unfortunately came to a head this past weekend. All of you know that my health is not optimal. But now I feel very clearly that I can no longer cope with this hectic, stressful professional life today. To want to, very much so! And preferably until the end of this football season, and many seasons after that. The talks over a contract extension were therefore fully under way. But my health forces me to be honest with myself and all the people around me."

He says his energy is 'completely gone'. "If I do not listen to my body now, then my doctors predict that the chance of a bad outcome is very great. So I have to make a drastic decision and completely stop my professional activities for the time being. There are no words to describe how much pain this causes me. RAFC, the city of Antwerp and the supporters of our club have become part of who I have become, professionally and privately."

"My family often and gladly come to Antwerp, it is our second home," Overmars continues. "What we have achieved together in sporting terms has been immortalised in the history books of Belgian football. But above all, I feel an enormous connection with this club and all RAFC supporters. And that will always remain the case. I may no longer have the strongest heart, but it beats now and will continue to beat for this club."

"It is impossible to thank everyone. Paul and Ria, Michael and the entire Gheysens family, thank you for believing in me when I was going through a very difficult time. Sven and Joachim, thank you for the strong team we were. The legal and financial people who perhaps occasionally went mad because of me. Wouter and Jacques, thank you for giving our club a new future. Because that reassures me today. There is stability and perspective again."

Saturday's league match against Union will give Overmars the chance to thank all supporters 'in person'. "After that, complete rest really will be the order of the day. In future you will certainly still see me at the Bosuil. And with a little steak at Pont-neuf. A stew at den Artist. On my scooter through Kloosterstraat. I love RAFC. I love the biscuit city. I love you!"