He's back! Manuel Neuer finally set to return to Bayern Munich team after 10-month injury lay-off following freak skiing accident

Manuel Neuer is finally set to return to the Bayern Munich team after breaking his leg in a freak skiing accident.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Neuer will start Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Darmstadt, ending a 10-month injury nightmare for the Bayern captain. Despite the absence, Tuchel has no concerns over his goalkeeper's condition.

WHAT THEY SAID: "As long as nothing happens today, he'll play tomorrow, Tuchel told reporters ahead of the game on Friday. "He's excited, we're excited. There's probably a lot of other people excited about it too.

"It's a special situation. I can feel his excitement and his class. He's got great experience. He's enjoying things right now and he can he proud of himself. He should enjoy it, and that will make him strong. There will be some tension. Now we hope that he can quickly find his rhythm and things are all good.

"His comeback is very impressive. I notice the difference in his condition. Our whole recovery and physio department and he can be proud. I'm almost proud of the fact he's come back. It's all far more than a given. I'm very confident he'll quickly reach his top form."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neuer broke his leg while skiing in the Bavarian Alps last December after returning from Germany's disastrous World Cup campaign in Qatar. The 37-year-old was always lined up to take the gloves back from the deputising Sven Ulreich at club level. The real intrigue will come when Neuer attempts to dislodge his eternal rival Marc-Andre ter Stegen for the German national team. Neuer's cause might not be helped by a history of friction with new Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann. The pair reportedly clashed during Nagelsmann's ill-fated spell in charge of Bayern.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANUEL NEUER? The legendary goalkeeper will be eyeing up a comeback clean sheet when Darmstadt visit the Allianz Arena on Saturday afternoon.