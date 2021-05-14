Mane slammed over 'lack of respect' in Klopp handshake snub as Owen takes aim at Liverpool star

Graeme Souness is another former Red to have criticised the Senegalese winger for his actions at the end of a win over Manchester United

Sadio Mane has been criticised by Michael Owen for the "lack of respect" he showed Jurgen Klopp in refusing a handshake from the Liverpool manager at the end of a Premier League meeting with Manchester United.

The Reds were walking off the field at Old Trafford with a vital 4-2 victory under their belts when Klopp endeavoured to acknowledge that achievement with his players.

There were plenty of fist bumps and hugs from the charismatic coach, but his advances were snubbed by Mane - with the Senegalese forward not taking kindly to being left out of Klopp's starting XI and seeing only 16 minutes off the bench.

What has been said?

Klopp played down the incident when quizzed on it afterwards, but former Liverpool striker Owen told Premier League Productions of an unnecessary show of petulance: "I thought Jurgen Klopp played it well in the interview, played it down, didn’t want to take the shine off what was a great performance and a great win.

"But, and there is a big but, you can’t do that to your manager, not in front of the glaring public.

"Yes, go knock on his door tomorrow, yes, if you’re not happy then say something, but you don’t do that. That’s a lack of respect. It sends a bad image to the fans, to his team-mates.

"Don’t forget, he didn’t play, three players did, those three players – [Mohamed] Salah, [Diogo] Jota and [Roberto] Firmino – scored all four goals between them, so he’s [Klopp] hardly wrong in what he did.

"I said before the game I’d play Mane, I think he’s wonderful, I think he’s a brilliant player, I love watching him, I’d have hated to have played against him if I were a defender.

"But at the end of the day, the team that he did pick, the three strikers scored four goals. You [Mane] just can’t do that. That’s a lack of respect, especially with Jurgen Klopp who shows respect to everybody. I thought it was poor play.

"I totally understand it, I’ve been left out of a cup final before, but you can’t do that. If you feel that strongly, go back to the training ground, text the manager or knock on his door, anything, so many different ways of reacting bar that one in front of the cameras. There’s so many ways you can deal with it, that’s the last way you deal with it."

Who else has had their say?

Plenty of supporters took to social media to offer their take on Mane's actions, with plenty questioning his decision to publicly shun a coach that has made him a Champions League and Premier League title winner.

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness was another to stick the boot in, with the Scot telling Sky Sports: "Disrespectful. If I was the manager I wouldn’t be happy.

"He should show a bit of respect. It’s disrespectful to the manager and the club.

"How can he argue? He’s not had a great season and Liverpool have won here 4-2."

The bigger picture

Mane has been left out at times this season after struggling to maintain the standards he has set across a productive spell at Anfield.

He has only hit 14 goals across all competitions, with Portugal international Jota now posing fierce competition for his place.

Transfer talk has resurfaced around Mane in 2020-21, with supposed interest from Spain seemingly never far away, but he is tied to a contract through to 2023.

It remains to be seen whether that agreement will be honoured and whether the 29-year-old will be back in favour with his boss when top four-chasing Liverpool take in a trip to relegated West Brom on Sunday.

