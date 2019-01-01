Mane should leave Liverpool for 'best club in world' Real Madrid, says Senegal FA chief

The 27-year-old won the Champions League with the Reds last season but should now head to the La Liga outfit, according to his nation's key official

Sadio Mane has maximised his prospects at and should leave Anfield for “best club in the world” , according to the head of the Senegalese Football Association, Saee Seck.

The 27-year-old, who won the Premier League Golden Boot last season, was an integral member of the Reds side that finished second domestically and lifted the Champions League.

The striker, who formed a devastating partnership with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, only recently signed a new long-term deal on Merseyside, and has played down reports of an exit.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is thought to view the international as a key prospective asset and now Seck has weighed in on the rumours, feeling that Madrid is a better option for the forward due to its prestige, despite a personal preference for .

“Everybody in the world knows that Mane is in the top ten best footballers in the world and he has achieved significant success at Liverpool in the past season,” Seck stated to the Mirror.

“He alongside Mo Salah and Firmino are phenomenal. But this is football and he won the last season and he has the chance to go to Madrid.

“For me I think it’s the best club in the world. Even if I am a Barcelona fan, I still think Real is the best and Mane should be thinking of that offer seriously.

“The career of a footballer is very short and sometimes you don’t get the chance a lot so if it’s there, and I think Zidane likes him, why not?

“He played in and when the chance came he took it and went to Liverpool and he has held the challenge well in . I think he will do well with another challenge in another country.”

With Senegal still competing in the , where Mane is a stand-out performer, he is not expected to return to Liverpool until they have completed their pre-season commitments in North America.

The Reds face , and CP in Indiana, Massachusetts and New York respectively as part of their preparations for the 2019-20 campaign.