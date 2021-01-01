Mane makes ‘really complicated’ Liverpool admission after becoming ‘used to winning every single game’

The Reds have endured a testing 2020-21 campaign, with the reigning Premier League champions being forced to take a step backwards

Sadio Mane admits things have got “really complicated” at Liverpool this season, with serious regression endured by a side that had got “used to winning every single game”.

For the best part of two seasons, the Reds became accustomed to sweeping aside all before them – with Champions League, Club World Cup and Premier League crowns secured during a memorable run.

The 2020-21 campaign has delivered a crash back down to earth amid injury struggles, and Mane concedes that targets at Anfield have had to be realigned.

What has been said?

The Senegalese forward has told reporters heading into the meeting with Wolves on Monday: “As a professional footballer it is not easy when you are used to winning every single game like we were used to last year.

“At times it was tough, but not like it is now, which is a really complicated time, but we are more experienced now and we know how to deal with things. You just have to stick together and be as positive as you can.”

Mane added: “Being in the top four right now is our main target, but to win the Champions League is our main, main target. It won't be easy because we are going to face the best teams in Europe, but we are here to beat the best in the world. We will do everything possible to go for it and to win the Champions League.”

Can Liverpool win the Champions League?

European success remains a distinct possibility for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

A 4-0 aggregate victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League last-16 has Liverpool edging their way into contention for another prestigious prize.

They are set to discover their quarter-final opponents in the draw on Friday, with plenty of heavyweight outfits left in the running.

The bigger picture

For now, the Reds’ focused is on a trip to Molineux. Three points from their latest outing will lift them to sixth in the Premier League table, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with nine games left.

