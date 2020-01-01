Mane proud to have topped Suarez at Liverpool as 83-goal star targets more end product

The Senegalese forward has moved above the Uruguayan striker on the Reds’ all-time scorer chart and is now into the top 20 at Anfield

Sadio Mane is “really proud” to have bettered Luis Suarez’s goal return at , with a man who has 83 efforts to his name now into the top 20 on the Reds’ all-time scoring chart.

The Senegalese edged above Uruguayan striker Suarez on that roll of honour after bagging a brace against in his most recent Premier League outing.

His impressive haul has been achieved through 173 appearances, with the 28-year-old proving to be a model of consistency at Anfield.

He admits to having been unaware of his latest achievement, with Suarez’s 82-goal return topped, but is determined to raise his individual bar much further over the course of the coming years.

Mane, who moved to Merseyside from in 2016, told Liverpool’s official website of knocking Suarez down the pecking order: “I didn’t know it before, for sure.

“I’m really, really proud and really happy about it because as a player you always have targets and it’s one of my targets.

“So, I’m in the 20 top scorers and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to scoring more and more goals for the team and to be closer [to the rest of the names on the list].”

Mane added on his deadly double against Chelsea, with his performance at Stamford Bridge showcasing his clinical finishing and boundless energy: “I’m really happy, of course I’m really happy especially as a striker to score goals and the team win, that’s one of the best things that can happen to you.

“As a team we played very well and we won both of the two [Premier League] games, which was really important for us. Now we are looking forward to the next game, at home against Arsenal.”

Klopp’s men will play host to the Gunners on Monday, with Thiago Alcantara another of those hoping to make a positive impression in a heavyweight contest.

Fellow summer signing Diogo Jota is also eager to be involved, with Mane welcoming the arrival of two more quality additions to a Premier League title-winning squad.

He said of the new boys, with Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas also on board: “I think not only the fans are excited to see Thiago.

“For sure, especially me and my team-mates were really happy to have this kind of quality in our squad. It only makes us better.

“I can see from day one in training and the game against Chelsea what he is doing. And I’m sure he will take us to another level, for sure.

“And we’re looking forward to seeing Kostas and Diogo Jota as well, who is a really good signing for us. I’m really happy to have him as well.

“They are good players and they will also take us to another level, which for us is something incredible, and for the fans as well.”