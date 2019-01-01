Manchester United's banter tweet backfires after embarrassing Palace defeat

The Red Devils social media team might be rethinking their posts after an epic backfire on Saturday

has been left embarrassed after a social media post at the expense of backfired following their heart-stopping 2-1defeat to on Saturday.

Using their official Twitter account, the Red Devils incorrectly tagged a pre-game post with the #MUNCHE hashtag from their opening weekend match against the Blues.

Once their mistake was realised, a tweet with the correct hashtag was sent out with a strong back-hander delivered to Frank Lampard's team - who they beat 4-0 at the Theatre of Dreams.

"*#MUNCRY. Wish we were playing Chelsea again, though..." Man Utd tweeted as kickoff for the Palace game approached.

*#MUNCRY. Wish we were playing Chelsea again, though... — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2019

But things didn't go to plan for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side and despite dominating possession, they went behind 1-0 to Palace in the 32nd minute through a counter-attack goal from Jordan Ayew.

Even with all the ball, United failed to create many clear-cut chances - with Marcus Rashford continuing the club's penalty drama by missing a spot-kick - and it was a shock when Daniel James scored a superb equaliser two minutes from time.

But the scene was set for an incredible Palace smash-and-grab - their first win at Old Trafford in 30 years - as Patrick van Aanholt drove a shot through the fingers of David De Gea in stoppage time.

It was the first time a player had scored a 90th minute winner on Manchester United's patch in the Premier League - and it didn't take long for Palace to remember the tweet that was sent by the Red Devils pre-game.

"We're sure you do... *#MUNCRY," Palace tweeted from their official account.

Even Chelsea - who defeated 3-2 earlier in the day - took aim at their top six rival with a tweet of their own following United's humiliation.

News of the backfired tweet and responses from the London clubs quickly spread throughout the Twitter as football fans delighted in the Red Devils' defeat.

Manchester United's social media department will likely lower their level of banter as the team prepares for a must-win Premier League clash against at St Marys next weekend.