Manchester United will not furlough staff during Covid-19 pandemic

The Old Trafford side have confirmed they will not be using the government's job retention scheme during the coronavirus pandemic

have confirmed they will not be making use of the government’s furlough scheme for their 900 full-time staff.

were heavily criticised over the weekend for announcing the furlough of non-playing staff, a decision they then U-turned on on Monday, and United confirmed they would not be going to the government for assistance and all 900 full-time employees will be paid as if they were working as usual at the club.

Staff found out they would not be furloughed on Monday afternoon via an email from executive vice chairman Ed Woodward, in which employees who have not been able to work from home or have had a reduced workload were strongly encouraged to volunteer their time to the NHS or their local communities.

The club also confirmed they would be extending goodwill payments for their non-matchday casual workers, which applies to a further 950 people, until June 1.

United had previously announced a commitment to matchday causal workers to make payments to the 3,000-strong group for the remaining four Premier League home games, regardless of whether or not they go ahead, which will cost the club around £1 million.

, Norwich and Newcastle have all been criticised for opting to use the government’s furloughing scheme to pay their non-playing staff during the crisis but led the way over the weekend stating they would not be utilising the option.

United and cross-town rivals City joined forces last month to donate a combined £100,000 to Greater Manchester foodbanks to help them during the current crisis and the latest decision by United reinforces their position of trying to help their staff, fans and the local community during these unprecedented times.

The players have also been keen to help with a number of them making personal donations to charity while others such as Luke Shaw and Daniel James, have taken part in online charity games to raise funds for the fight against the pandemic.

As it stands the Premier League is postponed until at least May and United continue to support the intention to complete the league whenever it is deemed safe to do so.