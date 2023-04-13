Manchester United vs Sevilla: Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester United look to take revenge from Sevilla when they face the latter in the first leg of the Europa League Quarter finals

With ambitions of lifting multiple pieces of silverware in a season, Manchester United will look to brush aside another Spanish side en route to Europa League glory. The Red Devils ended their six-year-long trophy drought after lifting the Carabao Cup, Erik ten Hag and company would look to win the European crown as well.

Manchester United have shown glimpses of promises on their way to the quarter-final narrowly edging Barcelona and then thumping Real Betis before their encounter at Old Trafford.

Unfortunately for the home side, Sevilla has beaten Manchester United twice including the iconic win at Old Trafford in the 2020 edition of the Europa League.

With revenge in their mind, the English heavyweights will look to produce a magical performance in front of their faithful.

There is no hiding the fact that Sevilla has had a disappointing domestic season in La Liga as the Spanish outfit is seeded in the 13th position in the league.

Although Los Nervionenses boast of a highly prolific record in this competition as they have lifted the trophy 6 times in their history- the most by any team.

Despite their domestic struggles, Manchester United can’t afford to take the La Liga giants lightly as Sevilla has emerged victorious in the previous two fixtures between the two sides.

Despite their impressive record in the competition, Mendilibar’s troops have lost the second leg of both their ties against Celta Vigo and Fenerbahçe. With the Europa League the only way for Sevilla to secure Champions League qualification, they would look to make an impression in United’s backyard.

Manchester United vs Sevilla confirmed line-ups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, L Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Sabitze; Fernandes, Antony, Sancho; Martial

Sevilla XI (4-2-3-1): Bono; Montiel, Marcao, Nianzou, Acuna; Fernando, Gudelj; Rakitic, Ocampos, Oliver; Lamela

Manchester United vs Sevilla LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

The Red Devils face Nottingham Forest on the 16th of April away from home before traveling to Spain on the 21st of April to face Sevilla in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals. Ten Hag's men then lock horns with Brighton on the 23rd of April in the FA Cup semi-finals.