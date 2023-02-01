Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Manchester United book a ticket to Wembley?

Carabao Cup is in its final stages with Newcastle having booked their tickets to Wembley last night following a 2-1 win over Southampton. Manchester United have a massive 3-0 lead over Nottingham Forest in the other semi-final.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils come into this following an empathic 3-1 win over Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Red devils have only lost one game in their last 12 fixtures, the 3-2 defeat to Arteta's Arsenal. Ten Hag will be hoping to secure a trip to Wembley and be within touching distance from United's first trophy in five years.

Nottingham Forest come into the second leg following a 3-0 defeat against Manchester United in the first leg. Forest have added the services of former Real Madrid GK, Keylor Navas, from PSG in the January transfer window. Nottingham Forest were on a good run of form before the first leg defeat to United, being four games unbeaten in the league.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest confirmed lineups

Manchester United XI (4-3-3): Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Bruno, Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Weghorst, Garnacho

Nottingham Forest XI (4-4-2): Hennessey; Nico Williams, Boly, McKenna, Lodi; Lingard, Mangala, Freuler, Scarpa; Johnson, Surridge

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

Manchester United will face Crystal Palace and Leeds United twice in their next three Premier League fixtures. Erik ten Hag's side then resume their Europa League campaign with a big game against Barcelona.