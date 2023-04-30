Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Aston Villa continue their charge for the European spots?

Can Unai Emery continue the surge with Villa and keep pushing for the European spots as they travel away to Manchester United?

Manchester United come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils are currently sat on fourth position with 60 points from 31 games, two points behind Newcastle United with a game in hand over them. Erik Ten Hag's side are unbeaten in 14 Premier League home games and will be hoping to turn their fortunes against Aston Villa, having lost two of their previous three encounters with the Villains.

Aston Villa have been on an upward trajectory under Unai Emery. The Villains have scored in each of their 21 games under the manager and have rocketed into contention for the European spots. They have lost just one of their last nine away games and have beaten United in their first meeting this season.

Man United vs Aston Villa confirmed lineups

Man United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Sabitzer, Fernandes; Rashford

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Dendoncker, Luiz; McGinn, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins

Man United's upcoming fixtures

Man United will be up against another team gunning for European spots, Brighton, in their next fixture. They will then face West Ham, Wolves and Bournemouth in their next three fixtures in the Premier League.