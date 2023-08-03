Manchester United squad numbers 2023-24 in full

GOAL runs down the full list of shirt numbers in Erik ten Hag's Man Utd squad for the 2023/24 season, including new recruits Mount & Onana.

The upcoming 2023/24 season beckons promise for Manchester United, as they look to build on a successful campaign in Erik ten Hag's first term in charge.

Apparently working with limited funds due to stringent financial fair play limitations this summer, Ten Hag may not be able to oversee a squad rebuild this summer, but a fair few quality additions are expected.

The Red Devils have already welcomed Mason Mount and Andre Onana as their new additions so far in the summer transfer window, but what shirt numbers have the new arrivals claimed at Old Trafford?

Mount, for one, has been handed the historic number seven shirt - famously worn by George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo - in quite a bold move.

As for Onana, the Cameroonian shot-stopper has interestingly chosen against taking the No.1 left vacant following David de Gea's exit on a free transfer earlier this summer. The 27-year-old has instead opted for the No.24 shirt, which is the same number he wore at both Inter and Ajax.

While fans will certainly hope to welcome several more signings this summer, fringe departures are likely as well, which could lead to a reshuffling of the squad numbers ahead of the new season.

Worry not! GOAL will be your go-to source for all official squad number updates ahead of the new season.

Man Utd squad numbers

As you may have guessed, Premier League players are allowed to wear any number between 1 and 99, as long as it's distinctive within their squad. First-team players are typically assigned shirt numbers between 1 and 30, but there are outliers to this presumption. For example, in the Man United squad, Scott McTominay holds the No. 39.

No.PlayerPosition
2Victor LindelofDefender
3Eric BaillyDefender
5Harry MaguireDefender
6Lisandro MartinezDefender
7Mason MountMidfielder
8Bruno FernandesMidfielder
9Anthony MartialForward
10Marcus RashfordForward
11Mason GreenwoodForward
12Tyrell MalaciaDefender
14Christian EriksenMidfielder
16Amad DialloForward
17FredMidfielder
18CasemiroMidfielder
19Raphael VaraneDefender
20Diogo DalotDefender
21AntonyForward
22Tom HeatonGoalkeeper
23Luke ShawDefender
24Andre OnanaGoalkeeper
25Jason SanchoForward
26Dean HendersonGoalkeeper
27Jonny EvansDefender
28Facundo PellistriMidfielder
29Aaron Wan-BissakaDefender
33Brandon WilliamsDefender
34Donny van de BeekMidfielder
39Scott McTominayMidfielder
42Alvaro FernandezDefender
43Teden MengiDefender
46Hannibal MejbriMidfielder
47Shola ShoretireForward
49Alejandro GarnachoForward
73Kobbie MainooMidfielder

