Manchester United reviewing season ticket procedure amid Coronavirus concerns

The Old Trafford outfit are continuing to work with fan and community groups to help others during the Covid-19 pandemic

are reviewing their policies about season ticket renewals amid fan concern due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club sent on season ticket renewals at the start of March with a deadline of May 1 for supporters wanting to keep their tickets for the 2020-21 season but the postponement of all football due to the Coronavirus means it is currently unclear if supporters will see any more action this campaign and many are feeling financial uncertainty after thousands of people across the country have been left without work due to the crisis.

Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) have been in contact with club officials for clarity on issues including renewal date and the possibility of refunds, should the rest of the games not go ahead or be played behind closed doors.

Many fans believe the deadline for renewals should be pushed back and the club is currently considering a number of options to help out supporters. On Wednesday, a club spokesperson confirmed they were reviewing dates, policies and procedures around renewals.

“In light of the disruption caused by coronavirus, the club is reviewing dates, policies and procedures around season ticket renewals for next season, along with the administrative processes should games that are currently postponed be either cancelled or played behind closed doors. We are consulting with MUST as part of that review,” the spokesman said.

“We would like to thank fans for their patience while we work through the uncertainties around timing of forthcoming games, with an aim of ensuring that fans are treated fairly.

“We look forward to the resumption of football when we are advised it is safe and appropriate. In the meantime our priority remains the health of fans, players, staff, and our wider communities. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by Covid-19, as well as those fighting in the front line against this virus on behalf of all of us, and we urge all our fans to continue following government advice.”

The club have already taken several proactive steps to help fans, staff and the wider community during the current pandemic.

Food which would have gone to waste at the club’s training ground and the stadium has been distributed to local food banks while other options are being considered to help the wider community during the current crisis.

and Hove Albion announced on Wednesday they would be donating 1,000 match tickets to NHS workers once football resumes and called on other clubs to do the same. Goal understands that is one of many initiatives that United are currently considering.

Fans who had tickets for the fixture against LASK in Linz, , were each given £350 to cover travel costs after the game was put behind closed doors late on. The club also announced they would be paying all of their casual staff, to the tune of £1 million, up until the end of the season.

The club hires over 3,000 people on a matchday ranging from security staff, to stewards, to bartenders in order to serve the fans. And while these employees are not permanent members of staff, the club committed to covering their wages, even if the rest of the season does not go ahead.

It was announced that the goodwill payment will be made to all matchday and non-matchday casual workers who have worked for the club in the past three months.