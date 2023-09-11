From free-agency to Manchester United! Red Devils plotting SHOCK swoop for ex-Aston Villa man Anwar El Ghazi amid Antony uncertainty

Manchester United are considering a shock move to sign former Aston Villa winger Anwar El-Ghazi amid uncertainty over Antony and Jadon Sancho.

  • El Ghazi a free agent
  • Has left PSV Eindhoven
  • United considering swoop

WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Mail reports that United are now weighing up a swoop to sign El Ghazi as a free agent, after he left PSV by mutual consent. The 28-year-old has also played for Aston Villa and Everton in the Premier League, and was present when United lost to Arsenal at the Emirates before the international break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: El Ghazi is also said to be attracting interest from Saudi Arabia but it remains to be seen if he would be willing to turn down the opportunity to join United. The club are considering the deal due to uncertainty over both of their first-choice right wingers; Antony is taking a period of absence after horrifying allegations were made against him, while Sancho has had a public spat with manager Erik ten Hag.

WHAT NEXT? United play Brighton in the Premier League this weekend.

