Man Utd star Rashford delivering free meals to children during Premier League suspension

The England international is making good use of the coronavirus-enforced break in the football season to help out a local charity

While 's season has been put on hold by the coronavirus, Marcus Rashford has been putting his newly free time to excellent use.

The international forward has been helping charity FareShare to deliver food to local children and families who rely on free school meals, which they have been denied following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Rashford said he was inspired by his own childhood experiences to help out, after schools across Britain were closed because of the pandemic.

More teams

He told the BBC: “In the past I have done a lot of work in regards to children and when I heard about the schools shutting down, I knew that meant free meals for some kids that they are not getting at school.

“I remember when I was at school I was on free meals and my mum wouldn’t get home until around six o’clock so my next meal would have been about eight. I was fortunate, and there are kids in much more difficult situations that don’t get their meals at homes.

“It is very important, it is at the top of my to-do list. In our generation there have been a lot of positive and negative influences. I am just trying to impact the next generation in a positive way."

Rashford had tweeted on Saturday to celebrate donations to FareShare reaching the £100,000 mark, which he said meant they could produce 400,000 meals for children around Britain.

Both Manchester United and neighbours have been active in their efforts to battle the coronavirus.

The clubs donated a combined £100,000 to local food banks in a bid to support them through the coronavirus crisis, while Rashford's team-mate, goalkeeper David de Gea, was praised after he reportedly gave €300,000 to fight the virus in his home city of Madrid in Spain.

“I think when times are tough it is important that two clubs who have a huge social following that we do come together and make a difference when things which are bigger than football happen. So credit to both clubs,” Rashford said.

The 22-year-old suffered a double stress fracture in his back in January, which had looked to have put his participation at with England in doubt.

However, the competition has been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus, and Rashford, although he misses football, is feeling positive.

Article continues below

He said: “It’s just about patience, I have been working hard on the bikes and following the programme that I have been given from the club.

“I am just taking it day by day but I do feel 10 times better than I felt a month and a half ago so things are moving in the right direction and hopefully I will be ready to play again soon.

“It’s very difficult, even when there’s nothing on TV. I have been watching old games from years ago. I know me and the United boys have been missing football.”