Manchester United set to raid Brighton for Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo in summer transfer window

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are on the lookout for quality midfield options next season and have reportedly shown interest in signing Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, according to The Telegraph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United have faced problems due to a lack of quality options in their midfield this season. In absence of Christian Eriksen, who is ruled out of action due to injury and Casemiro's suspension in the last four matches, Erik ten Hag was forced to play Bruno Fernandes as a deep-lying midfielder.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Dutch coach wanted to sign Frenkie de Jong last summer but he decided to stay at Barcelona and has now become a mainstay in their starting lineup.

Caicedo was wanted by Arsenal in the January window but Brighton did not sanction the move at that time. With Arsenal now shifting their focus towards Declan Rice, it could be easier for Manchester United to get the deal done. Caicedo has a contract with his club until 2027 while Mac Allister signed a new deal until 2025.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side will next take on Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on April 13.