Getting desperate! Manchester United set to hand Jonny Evans shock one-year deal after impressive trial

Manchester United are reportedly handing Jonny Evans a one-year contract after the defender impressed Erik ten Hag.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Sun, the former Leicester City defender caught the attention of the Dutch manager in pre-season and is now set to be rewarded with a one-year deal. Ten Hag views him as a player with a "big personality", who can also have a big impact off the pitch by helping out the youngsters. He even admitted that the club "is talking" with the defender to find a solution.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Evans is indeed handed a contract, it would spell further trouble for beleagured former captain Harry Maguire. Ten Hag has already informed him that the door is open to leave but the England international has chosen to stay and fight for his place. However, he is behind the first-choice pair of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane plus Victor Lindelof. If Evans joins on a permanent deal he would further slip and would be considered as the fifth-choice centre back.

AND WHAT'S MORE: A product of United's academy, Evans made 198 competitive appearances for the senior team before he left for West Bromwich Albion in 2015. During his first stint with the Red Devils, he won three Premier League titles, one Champions League, two League Cups, and three FA Community Shields.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United will be in action against Tottenham away from home on Saturday evening.