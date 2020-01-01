Man Utd extend defender Fosu-Mensah's contract

The Amsterdam-born 22-year-old, capped three times for his country, will remain at Old Trafford for an additional year

have triggered an extension in Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s contract to keep him at the club until 2021.

The 22-year-old had entered into the final few months of his current deal but Goal can confirm the club have exercised their option to extend it by a year.

The defender has had an injury plagued campaign as he recovered from cruciate ligament damage which has seen him miss the majority of the season. Fosu-Mensah made his return for the Under-23s in January, where he completed just under an hour in midfield and since then has made one more appearance.

Louis van Gaal gave him his debut against Arsenal in 2016 and he has gone on to make eight appearances for the first team. However, the last time the 22-year-old played for the seniors was in 2017 on the final day of the season, when Jose Mourinho selected a young team to play against .

The Dutchman has had loan spells at Crystal Palace and and it is possible another loan move could be considered for the defender.

Fosu-Mensah is the latest player to be given a contract extension following on from Nemanja Matic and Eric Bailly, who have both seen their deals extended recently. Tahith Chong agreed new terms last month, which leaves Angel Gomes as the only senior player with a contract expiring this summer.

Sources close to the club feel there is increased confidence Gomes will commit, but the teenager has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

On-loan striker Odion Ighalo’s contract expires at the end of May, but FIFA have said clubs can extend contracts expiring this summer until a time when the season can be completed. The Nigerian is open to staying at Old Trafford long term, but a decision has yet to be with the transfer window currently up in the air due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement on the summer transfer window said: "FIFA will be flexible and allow the relevant transfer windows to be moved so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season."