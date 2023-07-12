Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag revels in landing £60m Mason Mount ahead of transfer rivals after ex-Chelsea star makes lively debut vs Leeds

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his club had to beat off major competition to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The United manager was pleased to win the battle for Mount's signature after seeing off interest from rival clubs and agreeing a £60 million ($77m) deal with Chelsea for the midfielder, who made his debut for the Red Devils in the 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Leeds.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We worked so hard to get this done. I think so many clubs were looking out for Mason, to sign him, and we succeeded," Ten Hag told Viaplay after the pre-season friendly in Oslo. "We are happy with that, he brings something in the midfield department. He's a great team player as well and he knows how to win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag praised Mount for his versatility and believes he will contribute a lot to the team next season as United look to build on their excellent first campaign under the Dutchman.

"I'm sure he will contribute to the success of United because he is a quality player," Ten Hag told MUTV. "His vision is to play the offensive [midfield role]. But also he wants to be multi-functional, he wants to be complete. When you're playing in midfield, you have to attack, but you also you have to defend. I'm sure he will bring dynamism into our game and that was one of our analysis conclusions we made after last season. We need [to be] more dynamic in the midfield department."

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The rest of the United's squad will report for training on Saturday and then the team will play their second pre-season friendly on July 19 against Lyon.