Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot ties the knot with partner Claudia Lopes in lavish wedding ceremony at 18th century Portuguese palace

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has tied the knot with partner Claudia Lopes at a lavish wedding ceremony in Portugal.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The versatile 26-year-old, who has been operating as a wing-back for the Red Devils, is enjoying a summer break on the back of a disappointing 2024-25 campaign for all concerned at Old Trafford.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Dalot had a smile on his face after getting hitched to Lopes at the 18th century Palace of Queluz in the Portuguese Riviera. It is unclear whether any of his domestic and international colleagues - which include Cristiano Ronaldo - attended the event.

THE GOSSIP

Those who were there enjoyed the festivities, which stretched long into the night. Dalot and his new bride have shared several photos and videos on social media. They can be seen exchanging vows, cutting their wedding cake and dancing the evening away alongside family and friends.

DID YOU KNOW?

Dalot and Lopes, who have been together since 2020 and moved to Italy together when a loan spell at AC Milan was taken in, announced the birth of their first child - daughter Clara - late in 2024.

WHAT NEXT FOR DALOT?

They are now hitched, with Dalot looking to enjoy married life - with a honeymoon being factored into the equation - before returning to England and playing an important role in Ruben Amorim’s efforts to get underperforming United back on track, as fresh faces are welcomed into his squad during a busy transfer window.