Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 16 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion kicks off on 16 Sept 2026 at 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

United aim to bounce back after Manchester Derby heartbreak

United have produced a pretty streaky set of results. They started with a surprise 2-0 defeat to Hull on the opening day, and then fell behind to Ipswich only to eventually prevail 5-2 in a contest they dominated at Old Trafford. Ainsley Maitland-Niles' stoppage-time screamer at the Hill Dickinson Stadium meant they had to share the spoils with Everton in a 2-2 draw, despite leading twice. Bruno Fernandes has sparkled for the Red Devils, already weighing in with three goals and an assist this term, but he courted controversy when he clashed with Phil Foden in United's 1-0 defeat to Man City on Sunday. The Englishman was sent off after kicking out at Fernandes on 23 minutes, but United still contrived to lose the match with a one-man advantage for three quarters of the contest.

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Free-scoring Brighton will fancy their chances at Old Trafford

Fabian Hürzeler's Brighton side have been full of goals this season. The Seagulls have notched 13 goals in their four Premier League games so far, winning twice, losing a 4-3 thriller at Stamford Bridge and drawing 1-1 with Leeds. They thumped a ten-man Coventry side 5-0 last time out, with Malian star Malick Yalcoue again impressing in the number 10 role and fan-favourite Pascal Gross claiming two assists.

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Likely XIs

United (4231): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbuemo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko.

Brighton (4231): Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli; Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Yalcoue, De Cuyper; Kostoulas.

Team news & squads

Michael Carrick has not confirmed his Manchester United starting lineup ahead of the Carabao Cup tie, and no injury or suspension information has been provided at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton squad details are similarly unavailable at present. Further team news will be added as it is confirmed ahead of the match at Old Trafford.

Form

Manchester United head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, taking two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw at Everton in the Premier League, a result that felt like a defeat after United led twice. A 5-2 win over Ipswich Town stands as their strongest recent showing, though a 2-0 home loss to Hull City earlier in August raised questions about defensive consistency. Across those five matches, United scored 11 goals and conceded 11.

Brighton have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Leeds United in the Premier League, and they have shown attacking firepower with a 4-0 win over Aston Villa and a 4-0 victory over Tromsoe in Conference League qualification. Their sole defeat in this run was a 4-3 loss at Chelsea. Brighton have scored 12 goals across their last five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 24, 2026, when Brighton beat Manchester United 3-0 at the Amex in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Brighton hold the upper hand with three wins to United's one, with one further match also going Brighton's way. United's only victory in this run was a 4-2 home Premier League win in October 2025.