Manchester City vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Manchester City vs Newcastle United in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

An out-of-form Newcastle United will be up against title-chasing Manchester City in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's team will be looking to keep up with league leaders Arsenal by treating every match as a must-win encounter. In their previous league outing, they beat Bournemouth 4-1 and then followed that up with progress in the FA Cup by defeating Bristol City in the fifth round.

The Cityzens, who are five points behind leaders Arsenal, will be up against Newcastle United who have managed just one win from their last five outings. The Magpies will be hoping to get back on track and match their early season form.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United : Date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester City vs Newcastle Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off: 7:30am ET, 12:30pm GMT, 6:00pm IST Venue: Etihad Stadium

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed live on Sling TV. It can also be watched on NBC Sports, Universo, Telemundo and USA Network.

In the United Kingdom (U.K.), the game will be telecast on the BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

The game will be broadcasted across the Star Sports network in India and can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Newcastle team news and squad

Nick Pope is set to return to the matchday squad after serving his one-match suspension in the Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle United will be without Emil Krafth who is unavailable for selection due to injury.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Position Players Goalkeepers Dubravka, Pope, Karius, Gillespie Defenders Ashby, Botman, Burn, Dummett, Lascelles, Lewis, Ritchie, Schar, Trippier Midfielders Almiron, Anderson, Joelinton, Fraser, Longstaff, Murphy, Guimaraes Forwards Gordon, Isak, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Manchester City team news and squad

Manchester City will be without John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Stefan Ortega for their Premier League clash against Newcastle United. Ortega picked up an injury during City's FA Cup game against Bristol City.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Position Players Goalkeepers Ederson, Carson Defenders Dias, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis. Midfielders Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Palmer. Forwards Foden, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Haaland