Manchester City vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool on TV in the UK, U.S and India

Manchester City will host League Cup defending champions Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium for their round of 16 fixture on Thursday. The Blues lost to Liverpool when the two teams met at Anfield in the Premier League earlier this season, and will hope to gain revenge on home soil.

That was one of only two defeats Pep Guardiola's side have suffered in the Premier League as they are currently involved in an exciting title race alongside leaders Arsenal. It will be a difficult away trip for Liverpool, who have lost twice in their last five competitive outings and have not been at their best this season.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Man City vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester City vs Liverpool Date: December 22, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST (Dec 23) Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on ESPN+.

The game between Man City and Liverpool will be on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom (UK).

The game is not being telecast in India.

See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Man City squad and team news

Manchester City have not reported any fresh injury concerns in their squad. Only Julian Alvarez stayed back in Qatar to play the World Cup knockout rounds beyond the quarter-finals with Argentina, and as such, the forward will get a few weeks off before he re-joins training.

Man City predicted XI: Ortega; Lewis, Katongo, Charles, S. Gomez; Palmer, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Borges

Position Players Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis Midfielders Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer Forwards Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

Liverpool squad and team news

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson have resumed training with the Reds. However only the latter two are in with a chance of making it into the matchday squad against Manchester City.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Ramsay, J. Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas; Elliott, Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho