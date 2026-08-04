Speculation has swirled around Ruben Dias for weeks, with the Portuguese defender linked to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

The rumours kept coming, but the picture over his destination started to clear before the new season.

According to "The Athletic", Dias is set to stay at Manchester City for at least one more season, despite Real Madrid's interest this summer. His contract runs for another three years and includes a clause handing City the option to extend it by a further season.

The report added that Dias will most likely anchor Enzo Maresca's squad next season, alongside Josko Gvardiol and Marc Guehi, plus emerging duo Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

Real Madrid had been chasing defensive reinforcements under new manager Jose Mourinho. They signed Frenchman Ibrahima Konate after his Liverpool contract expired and also brought in Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella.