How to get Manchester City vs Southampton tickets: FA Cup semi-final prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Manchester City host Southampton at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, April 25, in what promises to be a massive FA Cup semi-final showdown with a place in the prestigious final at stake.

Manchester City currently sit 2nd in the Premier League, while Southampton are 4th in the Championship, making it a tense semi.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Southampton, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Manchester City vs Southampton FA Cup kick-off?

How to buy Manchester City vs Southampton FA Cup tickets?

To buy tickets for the Manchester City vs. Southampton FA Cup Semi-Final at Wembley Stadium, you must follow the specific sales criteria set by each club. Tickets are sold exclusively by each team's official site.

Both clubs were handed a massive 33,350 allocation.

Manchester City Season Ticket holders are now in the extra ticket phase, allowing them to secure up to two additional seats for friends or family.

The window has just opened for all 2025/26 Southampton Season Ticket holders to claim their territory in the West End.

If you aren't a season ticket holder, don't panic yet. Southampton Members can grab tickets on April 16, with a potential general sale following on Friday, 17.

How much do Manchester City vs Southampton FA Cup tickets cost?

Tickets for the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Southampton at Wembley Stadium are priced across several categories, ranging from £30 for the cheapest adult seats to £150 for premium seating.

Other prices may include:

Booking Fees: Expect to pay a small administrative fee per ticket (Southampton charges £2.50, Manchester City fees vary slightly by membership type).

Expect to pay a small administrative fee per ticket (Southampton charges £2.50, Manchester City fees vary slightly by membership type). Concessions : Generally apply to supporters aged 65 and over and under 18s. Some clubs also offer a Young Adult rate for those aged 18–21 in certain sections.

: Generally apply to supporters aged 65 and over and under 18s. Some clubs also offer a Young Adult rate for those aged 18–21 in certain sections. Hospitality : If you are looking for VIP packages (which include dining and premium Level 2 seats), prices typically start around £250–£300 and can go as high as £650+ VAT for full-service suites.

: If you are looking for VIP packages (which include dining and premium Level 2 seats), prices typically start around £250–£300 and can go as high as £650+ VAT for full-service suites. Licensed Standing: These areas are available in Categories 2, 3, and 4 (Level 1 and Level 5). Note that fans must be 12 years or older to sit in these sections.

What to expect from Manchester City vs Southampton?

Southampton may be playing in the second tier, but they have proven themselves to be elite-level this season. The Saints booked their trip to Wembley after a stunning 2-1 victory over Arsenal on April 4, a result that sent shockwaves through English football.

Russell Martin's side arrives at this semi-final on the back of a clinical 3-0 win against Blackburn Rovers on April 14, proving they have the goal-scoring pedigree to hurt top-flight opposition.

Manchester City, however, are the undisputed masters of the big occasion. Pep Guardiola’s side enters the weekend with frightening momentum, having recently dismantled Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on April 12.

For City, this match is a vital hurdle in their pursuit of yet another domestic trophy.

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