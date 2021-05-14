Manchester City set all-time English record for consecutive away wins

The champions beat Newcastle 4-3 to set a new record just days after clinching the Premier League title

Manchester City set yet more records after beating Newcastle United 4-3 at St James' Park to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 13 points.

The win was the 12th straight away league victory for Pep Guardiola's side - the longest ever winning run away from home by a team in the top four tiers of English football.

Spain international Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick as City twice came from behind as they extended their unbeaten run away to 23 matches in all competitions - also a new record for an English side.

What's been said?

"It's good for the fact that we won 12 times and no side could do it before so we're happy for that," Guardiola told Sky Sports.

"The spirit from the first minute until the end was absolutely there.

"We made a comeback after 1-0, made a comeback after 3-2, so it was really good, we're please and hopefully we can learn a little bit about set-pieces and corners and especially the two penalties - we have to improve on that."

12 - Manchester City have won their last 12 away league matches, the longest ever away winning run by a team in the top four tiers of English league football since the formation of the Football League in 1888. Masterful. pic.twitter.com/GkPDL7lnAQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2021

The bigger picture

City were already confirmed as the new Premier League champions earlier in the week when nearest rivals Manchester United were beaten at home by Leicester.

Guardiola made a number of changes with the Champions League final in a fortnight's time, bringing in Scott Carson for his debut after two years at the club as well as recalling defender Eric Garcia for his first Premier League start since October.

The manager admitted his side were a little distracted after claiming the title but expects them to step up their focus as they count down to their clash with Chelsea.

Article continues below

"We made mistakes because we are champions and the players were distracted a little bit the last few days but this is normal and we knew it," the City boss added.

"Now they're going to celebrate and we're going to prepare for the game against Brighton and I'm pretty sure we will be more focused and better prepared of course for the final of the Champions League."

Further reading: