How to get Manchester City vs Liverpool tickets: FA Cup prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, 4 April, clashing for a spot at Wembley in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals.

Both teams are entering the fixture in fine form after 3-1 victories over Newcastle and Wolves, respectively, in the previous round.

GOAL has everything to know about Manchester City vs Liverpool, including where to buy tickets and how much they cost.

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup kick-off?

FA Cup - FA Cup Etihad Stadium

How to buy Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup tickets?

Purchasing tickets directly from official club sites is generally considered the safest method for acquiring FA Cup tickets.

FA Cup tickets are not automatically included in the price of a team’s season ticket, but holders (and club members) will normally be given priority access periods to purchase their seats.

In addition to buying FA Cup tickets via official routes, fans can buy on the secondary market, such as StubHub, if looking for last-minute tickets into the match.

Prices on secondary sites are likely to fluctuate based on demand. Make sure to check the T&Cs of the site you're purchasing from.

Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs Liverpool Form

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Recent Head-to-Head Record

What to expect from Manchester City vs Liverpool?

This high-stakes encounter follows City's recent success in the Carabao Cup final on March 22, where they defeated Arsenal to claim the season's first major domestic trophy.

In the Premier League, City remains in a title race with Arsenal, having secured a 2-1 comeback victory against Liverpool at Anfield on February 8, 2026. That result followed a dominant 3-0 win for Pep Guardiola’s side in the reverse fixture at the Etihad on November 9, 2025.

Liverpool enters the fixture sitting fifth in the Premier League, seeking the FA Cup as their primary route to silverware this season.

Key players for the visitors include Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai, though they must contend with City’s Erling Haaland, who has scored in both previous meetings this term.

The match carries tactical intrigue as City assistant Pepijn Lijnders will manage the side due to Guardiola’s touchline suspension.

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