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FA Cup
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoLiverpool
Book Manchester City vs Liverpool tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to get Manchester City vs Liverpool tickets: FA Cup prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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How to secure Manchester City and Liverpool tickets, including kick-off and match details

Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, 4 April, clashing for a spot at Wembley in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals. 

Both teams are entering the fixture in fine form after 3-1 victories over Newcastle and Wolves, respectively, in the previous round.

GOAL has everything to know about Manchester City vs Liverpool, including where to buy tickets and how much they cost.

Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup ticketsBook tickets

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup kick-off?

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FA Cup - FA Cup
Etihad Stadium

How to buy Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup tickets?

Purchasing tickets directly from official club sites is generally considered the safest method for acquiring FA Cup tickets.

FA Cup tickets are not automatically included in the price of a team’s season ticket, but holders (and club members) will normally be given priority access periods to purchase their seats.

In addition to buying FA Cup tickets via official routes, fans can buy on the secondary market, such as StubHub, if looking for last-minute tickets into the match.

Prices on secondary sites are likely to fluctuate based on demand. Make sure to check the T&Cs of the site you're purchasing from.

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Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs Liverpool Form

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Recent Head-to-Head Record

MCI

Last 5 matches

LIV

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

What to expect from Manchester City vs Liverpool?

This high-stakes encounter follows City's recent success in the Carabao Cup final on March 22, where they defeated Arsenal to claim the season's first major domestic trophy. 

In the Premier League, City remains in a title race with Arsenal, having secured a 2-1 comeback victory against Liverpool at Anfield on February 8, 2026. That result followed a dominant 3-0 win for Pep Guardiola’s side in the reverse fixture at the Etihad on November 9, 2025.

Liverpool enters the fixture sitting fifth in the Premier League, seeking the FA Cup as their primary route to silverware this season. 

Key players for the visitors include Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai, though they must contend with City’s Erling Haaland, who has scored in both previous meetings this term. 

The match carries tactical intrigue as City assistant Pepijn Lijnders will manage the side due to Guardiola’s touchline suspension. 

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Frequently asked questions

For most rounds, the best and safest place to buy tickets is directly through the official website of the home club hosting the match.

  • Early Rounds (1st - Quarter-Finals): Tickets are sold by the participating clubs. Priority is usually given to season ticket holders and club members before reaching a general sale.
  • Semi-Finals & Final: These are held at Wembley Stadium. Tickets are primarily allocated to the two competing clubs to sell to their own fans.

The 2025–26 FA Cup Final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 16 May 2026. 

The match is held at Wembley Stadium in London. 

Kick-off is traditionally set for late afternoon (usually around 4:30 PM or 5:30 PM GMT), though the exact time is confirmed closer to the date based on broadcasting requirements.

Technically, yes, but it is extremely difficult. The FA Cup Final is one of the most oversubscribed sporting events in the UK. 

The allocation is typically split as follows:

  • Competing Clubs: Roughly 30,000 tickets each for the two finalists.
  • Tickets distributed to County FAs, leagues, and grassroots volunteers.
  • Club Wembley: Members who pay for multi-year seats at Wembley Stadium.

Unless you are a season ticket holder with a high number of loyalty points at one of the finalist clubs, your best bet is often through official hospitality packages, which are expensive but guaranteed.

Prices vary significantly depending on the round and the stadium:

  • Early Rounds: You can often find tickets for £15 - £30 for matches involving lower-league sides.
  • Quarter-Finals/Semi-Finals: Prices usually jump to £30 - £80.
  • The Final: Official prices typically range from £45 to £145, though hospitality seats can run into the thousands.

As of the 2024–25 season, the FA famously scrapped replays from the first round proper onwards. 

This means if a match is level after 90 minutes in the 2026 tournament, it goes straight to 30 minutes of extra time and then, if necessary, a penalty shootout. 

This change was made to ease fixture congestion for clubs playing in European competitions.

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