Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson pens contract extension through to 2027

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has put pen to paper on a contract extension that will see him remain at Etihad Stadium through to 2027.

Ederson expressed his delight after the announcement on Wednesday, telling City's official website: “This was an easy decision for me,” he told mancity.com. “There is nowhere else I’d want to be.

“To be part of one of the best squads in world football and to compete for trophies year in year out is what every footballer wants, and that is the opportunity you’re given at City.

“We have an outstanding manager. Working with him has been one of the great experiences of my career and I am a better player for it.

“We have achieved so much in the last four years, and I am confident we can continue to bring more success to the Club in the coming seasons.”

