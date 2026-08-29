Manchester City have stepped up their pursuit of Liverpool's Dutch winger Cody Gakpo before the window shuts. With Omar Marmoush and Savinho both gone to Tottenham Hotspur, City need attacking reinforcements, and talks with the player's representatives have reached an advanced stage.

Fabrizio Romano, the transfer news specialist, says City are working seriously to get the Gakpo deal done. He confirmed progress in negotiations with the player's camp, with earlier reports pointing to the winger's desire to leave Liverpool this window.

According to Romano, Liverpool's willingness to sanction the exit hinges on one condition: they must land a suitable replacement before giving the green light to a move.

That hunt for a replacement dovetails with Liverpool's wider push to bolster their attack. Reports have them closing in on Bradley Barcola, the Paris Saint-Germain winger, and in talks over Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr.

Gakpo started against Nottingham Forest, teeing up Alexander Isak for the opener. Then the substitute stole the show. Spanish winger Victor Munoz came off the bench and struck a superb goal to earn his side a 2-2 draw.

Reinforcing the wing is now the priority at the Etihad after Marmoush and Savinho departed, and that has made Gakpo one of City's leading targets before the deadline.

Complicating matters is the deal Gakpo signed only recently. He renewed with Liverpool for five seasons after the club's 2025 Premier League title, which makes his future one of the great intrigues as the window's closing date nears.