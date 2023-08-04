Manchester City eye Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz as Riyad Mahrez replacement

Patrick Allen
Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 2023Getty Images
Manchester CityF. WirtzTransfersBayer LeverkusenPremier LeagueBundesliga

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz in the wake of Riyad Mahrez's departure to Al-Ahli.

  • Wirtz recovered from ACL injury
  • City have money to spend
  • Leverkusen willing to sell if price is right

WHAT HAPPENED? Wirtz has been lauded as one of Europe's hottest young prospects for some time and he could be on the way to the Etihad. Having fully recovered from a horrendous knee injury he suffered in March 2022, the 20-year-old is back on track and his recent performances under Xabi Alonso have caught the eye of the City officials, according to Football Transfers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wirtz only featured in 17 Bundesliga games last season, getting a solitary goal while providing six assists. It's unclear where he'll truly fit in at City, who very rarely play with an out-and-out number 10, Wirtz's favoured role. However, Pep Guardiola has never been afraid of playing players out of position if he thinks that's what's best for the team.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below
Florian Wirtz NXGN 2022Getty ImagesRiyad Mahrez GuardiolaGetty

Riyad Mahrez Ahli 2023Al Ahli Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR WIRTZ? Should those at Etihad Stadium deem it necessary to secure his services, despite the expensive signing of Josko Gvardiol edging closer, then City should have no problem in coughing up funds, making Wirtz's signing likely.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

277211 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 109683Jude Bellingham
  • 30404Christopher Nkunku
  • 19989Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 21615Mason Mount
  • 11789Sandro Tonali
  • 33952Other
277211 Votes