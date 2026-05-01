Manchester City host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday, May 24, in what promises to be a dramatic final-day title decider.

Manchester City currently sit 2nd in the Premier League while Aston Villa are 5th, with the Cityzens trailing leaders Arsenal by just three points with a crucial game in hand as the race for the trophy goes to the wire.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Aston Villa, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Manchester City vs Aston Villa in the Premier League?

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

How to buy Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portal.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked based on loyalty points. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

If you're looking for last-minute tickets, fans also look to purchase tickets off secondary platforms like StubHub.





What to expect from Manchester City vs Aston Villa?

Manchester City enter the season finale in relentless pursuit of league leaders Arsenal. Pep Guardiola’s side has found its clinical best in the run-in, recently moving level on points with the Gunners.

Aston Villa, however, are far from mere spectators in this title race. Unai Emery’s side has been one of the most consistent performers this term and is currently locked in a fierce battle with Liverpool and Manchester United for a top-four finish.

The eyes of the world will be on Erling Haaland, who is chasing yet another Golden Boot and will be eager to add to his tally after a quiet outing in the reverse fixture.

For Villa, Ollie Watkins remains the primary threat on the counter-attack, capable of exploiting any nerves in the City backline.

How much do Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures into categories - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

The Premier League has capped away games at £30 a ticket. So, if you're looking for a cheaper choice, you might want to suss out your team's away games and hunt down those tickets.

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